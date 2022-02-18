Multimedia

Podcasts from the Edge — Peter Bruce

Industry leaders and experts weigh in on issues affecting the social and political landscapes of the nation

18 February 2022 - 13:04 By TimesLIVE Podcasts and Peter Bruce
Peter Bruce hosts the podcast.
Peter Bruce hosts the podcast.
Image: TimesLive

Veteran newspaper editor and commentator Peter Bruce interviews social and political leaders and experts in a weekly effort to explain what is going on in this complicated country.

Bruce’s interviews are about making events easy to understand for people with little time.

Listen to all recent episodes: 

Podcasts from the Edge — Peter Bruce is a production by TimesLIVE Podcasts.

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm Spotify | Google PodcastsApple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Eusebius on TimesLIVE Multimedia
  2. PODCAST | Khwezi Science Report Multimedia
  3. PODCAST | TimesLIVE — In The News Multimedia
  4. WATCH | Cape aerobatic aviators prepare to reach new heights in air show season Multimedia
  5. WATCH | Pupils return to Jan Viljoen high school but parents remain uneasy Multimedia

Latest Videos

Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season
'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...