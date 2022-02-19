WATCH | Cele, Sitole sing unity tune call as new stats reveal murder spike
Police say the country experienced an increase in murders between October and December 2021 compared to the same period in the previous year.
Police minister Bheki Cele presented the latest crime statistics on Friday afternoon, admitting that police could do better with processing sexual assault cases.
Cele was joined by national commissioner Khehla Sitole and other police leaders in a press conference held at parliament.
The two were asked about the apparent discord between them, highlighted in an expert panel report on the July 2021 unrest.
After the unrest Cele had repeatedly questioned Sitole's apparent unavailability during the unrest period.
Sitole explained the relationship: “He always remains the minister no matter what he says and what he does. and from a discipline point of view, I can never disrespect him. But if I fear to tell him the truth, then I will be doing an injustice to the country.”
Cele said reports of their icy relationship were “exaggerated”.
“You are not going to tell me that there is no conflict in your house ... In the work situation, in the family situation, in the world situation, where there are people that are living and working together and sharing life, there will be forever those situation,” Cele said.
