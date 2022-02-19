Multimedia

WATCH | Cele, Sitole sing unity tune call as new stats reveal murder spike

Police say the country experienced an increase in murders between October and December 2021 compared to the same period in the previous year.

19 February 2022 - 09:37 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Police minister Bheki Cele is adamant that the security cluster is functional. File image.
Image: Jaco Marais

Police minister Bheki Cele presented the latest crime statistics on Friday afternoon, admitting that police could do better with processing sexual assault cases. 

Cele was joined by national commissioner Khehla Sitole and other police leaders in a press conference held at parliament.

The two were asked about the apparent discord between them, highlighted in an expert panel report on the July 2021 unrest. 

After the unrest Cele had repeatedly questioned Sitole's apparent unavailability during the unrest period. 

Sitole explained the relationship: “He always remains the minister no matter what he says and what he does. and from a discipline point of view, I can never disrespect him. But if I fear to tell him the truth, then I will be doing an injustice to the country.” 

Cele said reports of their icy relationship were “exaggerated”.

“You are not going to tell me that there is no conflict in your house ... In the work situation, in the family situation, in the world situation, where there are people that are living and working together and sharing life, there will be forever those situation,” Cele said.

CRIME STATS | Dozens of men raped between October and December 2021

The latest crime statistics released by police minister Bheki Cele revealed that 42 men were raped between October and the end of December 2021.
News
20 hours ago

CRIME STATS | Children under siege

The murder rate against children increased by 22.6% quarter to quarter, MPs heard on Friday when the police released the latest crime statistics.
News
21 hours ago

RECORDED | Release of crime statistics for third quarter 2021/2022

Minister of police Bheki Cele releases the crime stats for the third quarter of 2021/2022.
News
21 hours ago

CRIME STATS | 963 cases of arson between October and December 2021

Almost 1,000 cases of arson were recorded between October and December 2021, says police minister Bheki Cele.
News
19 hours ago
