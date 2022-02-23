Multimedia

WEBINAR | Budget 2022 — Is Treasury on the money?

Join TimesLIVE contributor Eusebius McKaiser and a panel of experts as they delve into the 2022/3 budget during a webinar on February 24 at noon

23 February 2022 - 18:25
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana.
Image: Esa Alexander

Minister of finance Enoch Godongwana delivered his inaugural national budget speech on Wednesday.

Did this year's budget succeed in striking a balance between meeting national spending priorities, while not increasing pressure on the already strained fiscus?

Join TimesLIVE contributor Eusebius McKaiser and a panel of experts as they delve into the 2022/3 budget during a webinar today, February 24, at noon. They will analyse the budget's significance against the backdrop of SA's broader sociopolitical and economic landscape, and discuss what it means for ordinary South Africans.

The panel includes the director-general of the Treasury, Dondo Mogajane, and renowned local economists Dr Thabi Leoka and Wits University adjunct professor Michael Sachs.

Watch the live stream below:

