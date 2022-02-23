Multimedia

WATCH | 'Run Enoch, run,' sing protesters ahead of budget 2022

23 February 2022 - 14:16 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Protesters had a message for finance minister Enoch Godongwana. File image.
Image: Esa Alexander

The SA Federation of Trade Unions, the EFF and former Clover Dairy workers marched to parliament before the 2022 budget speech.

WARNING: Below videos contain strong language.  

The EFF were marching against the government taking any additional loans from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to fund government policies.

Former Clover workers were concerned the government had no clear strategy on job creation. 

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is delivering his maiden budget speech and is expected to address job creation, state-owned entities and grant funding.  

 

TimesLIVE

