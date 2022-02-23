WATCH | 'Run Enoch, run,' sing protesters ahead of budget 2022
The SA Federation of Trade Unions, the EFF and former Clover Dairy workers marched to parliament before the 2022 budget speech.
WARNING: Below videos contain strong language.
“Down with CADRE deployment,” chant members of SAFTU, outside of Parliament where Minister Enoch Godongwana is set to deliver the budget speech. @TimesLIVE #BudgetSpeech2022 pic.twitter.com/5tDW5TjCtZ— Maryam Adams (@maryamadams_) February 23, 2022
“Run Helen Zille, run,” chant members of SAFTU, outside of Parliament where Minister Enoch Godongwana is set to deliver the budget speech. @TimesLIVE #BudgetSpeech2022 pic.twitter.com/PAAHXzMAkX— Maryam Adams (@maryamadams_) February 23, 2022
The EFF were marching against the government taking any additional loans from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to fund government policies.
Former Clover workers were concerned the government had no clear strategy on job creation.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is delivering his maiden budget speech and is expected to address job creation, state-owned entities and grant funding.
Ramaphosa is a puppet of American imperialism, says Floyd Shivambu, deputy leader of the EFF. @TimesLIVE #Budget2022 #budgetsession2022 pic.twitter.com/mvKMGGa0Rl— Maryam Adams (@maryamadams_) February 23, 2022
Between 300 to 400 members of the EFF gather outside of Parliament where Minister Enoch Godongwana is set to deliver the budget speech. @TimesLIVE #BudgetSpeech2022 @EFFSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/erEPArVkm6— Maryam Adams (@maryamadams_) February 23, 2022
