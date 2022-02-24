VIDEO WRAP | ‘Tough love’ budget elicits concerns about national debt, joy over lack of tax hikes

“It is the first time since 1994 that the debt servicing cost is above expenditure ... What is the basis for SA continuing to take loans from the World Bank and the IMF (International Monetary Fund) when already we are in a very deep debt situation,” the EFF’s Floyd Shivambu said after the speech.

Meanwhile the FF+’s Pieter Groenewald said he welcomed Godongwana’s approach to tax.

“We welcome the fact that when it comes to personal tax, there is recognition of the crisis that SA is in,” he said.