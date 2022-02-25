Multimedia

LISTEN | Energy regulator grants Eskom 9.61% tariff increase

25 February 2022 - 08:18 By TimesLIVE
The National Energy Regulator of SA announced Eskom’s tariff increase. File photo
Image: Charles HB Mercer via shutterstock/The Conversation

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) announced that Eskom’s tariff increase for the 2022/2023 financial year will be 9.61%.  

Last year the power utility requested a 20.5% increase.  

Energy consultant for the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) Liz McDaid suggests the power utility be “restructured into different parts” to create an independent power grid that will reduce electricity prices.   

 The increase is set to take effect from April 1 this year.  

