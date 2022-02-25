LISTEN | Energy regulator grants Eskom 9.61% tariff increase
25 February 2022 - 08:18
The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) announced that Eskom’s tariff increase for the 2022/2023 financial year will be 9.61%.
Last year the power utility requested a 20.5% increase.
Energy consultant for the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) Liz McDaid suggests the power utility be “restructured into different parts” to create an independent power grid that will reduce electricity prices.
The increase is set to take effect from April 1 this year.
