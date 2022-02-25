Multimedia

LISTEN | 'If we panic our parents will panic': African student stuck in Ukraine

25 February 2022 - 18:34 By TImesLIVE

Thousands of Africans studying in Ukraine are desperate to leave after the Russian invasion of the country.  

Some students have tried to flee to neighbouring countries such as Poland and Romania but have been unable to due to travel restrictions and the closure of borders due to the attacks.  

Listen: 

Many of the students have sought safety and accommodation in university hostels, apartments and some in the bombproof bunkers.  

Despite there being limited travel options, some students remain hopeful and thankful for the efforts their native countries have shown in trying to get them home safely. “You can see they are fighting, they are doing as much as possible for us to come back home safe,” says first-year student Mukudzei Makurira from Zimbabwe.  

