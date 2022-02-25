WATCH | Tearful Ukrainians protest outside Russian embassy in Cape Town
A small group protested against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, expressing concern about family members who are stuck in the country
Ukrainians and Russians living in Cape Town gathered outside the Russian embassy in the Cape Town city centre to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
With tears in their eyes they remembered their loved ones in Russia and Ukraine and called for an end to the conflict that has sparked outrage around the world.
They chanted “Stop war! Stop War!” while looking up at the windows of the embassy.
Other protests have been taking place around the world, including the UK and Denmark.
Nato leaders have condemned the conflict, calling on Russia to leave Ukraine territory.
“This is a blatant violation of international law -an act of aggression against a sovereign, independent and peaceful country and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security,” Nato said in a statement.
“We call on Russia to immediately cease its military action, withdraw its forces from Ukraine and choose diplomacy.”
Meanwhile, Russia banned UK airlines from its airspace on Friday.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.