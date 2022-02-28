WATCH | Kidnapped: How Bangladeshi man was held for ransom a day after entering SA

As the sounds of a Sunday afternoon cricket game fill the air around a worn-out sports field in Springs, one figure stands slightly separated from the group of Bangladeshi men gathered to watch.

Shabuj Mia​ is one of 10 Bangladeshi nationals snatched while travelling from the Musina border to an undisclosed location in SA. The group had entered the country illegally.

After being rescued during a police operation, Mia is under the care of his “people” or extended family — a far cry from the events that transpired after his arrival in SA on January 26.