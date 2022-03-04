Multimedia

LISTEN | 'The wheels of justice were turning' — justice minister on 2021 July unrest

04 March 2022 - 07:38 By TimesLIVE
An armed policeman disperses looters during the riots that engulfed parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July 2021.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Justice minister Ronald Lamola told the SA Human Rights Commission “the wheels of justice were turning” within his ministry during the time of the July 2021 unrest and after as they continue to deal with ongoing cases. 

Lamola was testifying at the Gauteng leg of the hearings into the unrest which claimed the lives of more than 300 people and cost the economy billions of rand in damage. 

Listen: 

According to Lamola, his ministry remains committed to finding the “ringleaders, plotters and instigators” behind the unrest. 

