WATCH | Video footage shows some of the last moments of Tshegofatso Pule's life

The high court in Johannesburg viewed footage of some of the last moments of Tshegofatso Pule’s life on Friday.

This is after the defence team of Ntutuko Shoba, the alleged mastermind behind Pule's murder, succeeded in their bid to have the case reopened so that they could submit CCTV video footage to the court.

The CCTV footage was taken from cameras outside Shoba’s residence in Roodepoort on the night heavily pregnant Pule was murdered — June 4 2020.

The footage showed three minutes that were unaccounted for, from 10.03pm to 10.06pm.

Judgment in the murder trial will be handed down on March 25.