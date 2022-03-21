WATCH | Malema calls Ramaphosa a 'coward', Steenhuisen declares war on poverty on Human Rights Day

Political parties were critical of government on Human Rights Day. They highlighted issues of unemployment and poverty and used the event as a platform to rally party political agendas. ActionSA and the EFF have criticised the government, comparing it to the apartheid state.

"Tell me now, how can the people look at the democratic government of today, and see it as being different to the apartheid government," said ActionSA party leader Herman Mashaba.

Julius Malema said: "The post 1994 government had maintained the apartheid and white supremissists state that the majority in fact have become a voting but powerless majority."

Human Rights Day commemorates the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre in which 69 people were killed by police during a peaceful protest over pass laws.

"Today is not a day of celebration. Today is not a day of chest-thumping. Today is not a day of browbeating. Today is a day loaded with difficult and painful memories," Mashaba added.