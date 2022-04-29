WATCH | Chaos in Kirkwood: Damage estimated at hundreds of millions

Kirkwood protesters handed over a memorandum with a list of demands to the Sundays River Valley municipality, police and the Sundays River Valley Citrus Producers Forum in the Eastern Cape more than a week ago. Since then the situation has escalated.

The protest, organised by the SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) Kirkwood, has resulted in the widespread destruction of agricultural property. A man has died, farmhouses have been torched, crops burnt, houses and a school looted and there have been school closures. Police and protesters clashed after property was set alight.

Sundays River Valley municipality portfolio chair for safety and security Karen Smith said: “I believe some leadership lost control of the situation and this led to massive destruction, especially on site.”

The destruction is estimated at hundreds of millions and could lead to potential job losses if the citrus season is lost as a result. The official cost of damage is yet to be revealed.

“Sanco lost control and must take leadership and help us resolve these issues,” Smith said.