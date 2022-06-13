WATCH | Six hours without water for Kouga municipality as water-shedding implemented due to low dam levels

Bornman said below-average rainfall throughout the year is a major contributing factor to the water crisis.

"Then also the over-extracting of water by Nelson Mandela Bay," he said.

"There is old infrastructure and damaged pipes, but that can be dealt with and fixed."

Bornman was concerned about tourism in Jeffreys Bay being affected, particularly with the World Surfing League's Jbay Open around the corner. "We can't afford to tell people not to come. Its crucial for our economy."

"I would say please come, just be aware of the water situation and help us save water."

The Kouga Municipality has spent "millions" on drilling boreholes, but the water isn't ready for human consumption yet.

"Jo-jo tanks have been placed in high-lying areas that don't have any water at all. There are roaming water tankers driving through communities on an hourly basis."

Bornman added that the SAPS, department of education and department of health are aware of the situation in Kouga and are on high alert.

"Water-shedding isn’t a long-term solution. We are hoping it will only last eight weeks but even after that, we will have to remain water conscious regardless."

TimesLIVE

