WATCH | 40% of water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost' — businesses step in

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has been aware of the looming drought in the region for years. “Save water” signs have not achieved much as about 40% of water available to the metro seems to be wasted.

Neighbouring region Kouga municipality recently implemented water-shedding as a result of Nelson Mandela Bay's alleged over-use of water. Kouga deputy mayor Hattting Bornman said: “Kouga is using less than we are allowed to use. Nelson Mandela Bay has been over-extracting from our dams which resulted in the Impofu Dam running dry. Now we have water-shedding.”

Nelson Mandela Bay business chamber chief Denise van Huyssteen said: “Up until this point it has been referred to as a drought, but it is actually a water management crisis.

“Yes, it's true that our dam levels have reached dangerously low levels and we have Impofu that has already run out of water, but there have also been other concerning issues such as water losses. About 40% of water is lost — 29% of that is leaks. Eleven percent is unauthorised consumption such as onward selling of water, water meter tampering and people illegally topping up swimming pools. So that is where we believe the focus needs to be.

“As organised businesses this is of huge concern to us because we need the basics in our environment to work. We have got involved in things that business wouldn't normally get involved in. We have just launched an adopt a leak initiative, where we have teams on the ground fixing leaks so we can rein in water losses,” van Huyssteen added.

“As a business community, I have been bowled over by the extent of businesses that have come forward and are willing to step up and do the right thing. It is not their responsibility to do this. This is almost another symbol of failure to deliver services and there are other services that are also not being delivered properly. But we have taken the stance where we can whine and moan about everything that went wrong and brought us to this point, or we take action, and it's more about how we move forward. And that is the approach we are taking. We are collaborating with the municipality to fix these leaks.”