WATCH | Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms

Gift of the Givers drilling specialist Martyn Landmann told TimesLIVE that besides the drought affecting the area, infrastructure needs to be replaced.

“Some piping underground is almost 100 years old. Who do we blame for the situation we are in? Is it the government of the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s or today? It is an expensive job but it can be done,” Landmann said.

Communities have been provided with 160 JoJo water tanks.

Gift of the Givers has arranged and distributed bottled water to the elderly and physically and mentally challenged.

Sister Suraya Joel, who works in frail care at the Malabar Home for the Aged, said: “We are eternally grateful to Gift of the Givers for the water. We have no water at the moment and it makes it difficult to keep our patients clean and fed.”

Water pumps and pipes have also been installed.

Gift of the Givers said it would continue its efforts for as long as resources were available.