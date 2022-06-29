WATCH | ‘The government is failing the youth’ — Scenery Park residents as community awaits answers

On Tuesday a community meeting in Scenery Park in East London emphasised the importance of a dignified funeral for the 21 young people who died at the weekend. The meeting was followed by a candlelit walk to the Enyobeni tavern where the teenagers died.

Community members said they want the truth, justice and action to prevent this type of tragedy happening again.

ANC Youth League (ANCYL) regional chairperson Ondela Sokomani said: “The safety MEC must ensure only the best investigators are deployed so that from the autopsies they give us the truth about what led to a massacre of young people. We need the truth so moving forward we are able to prevent this happening elsewhere.

“The mere fact that young people have chosen to consume alcohol is a problem and a direct indictment on government and the challenges facing our community.”