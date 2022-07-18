×

Video & Podcasts

WATCH | Gift of the Givers opens 13th new borehole in Eastern Cape for Mandela Day

'We can do without electricity but not without water': Dr Imtiaz Sooliman

18 July 2022 - 16:25
Catherine White Video journalist

In keeping with the spirit of Mandela Day, Gift of the Givers officially opened its 13th newly drilled borehole at Walmer High School in Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday.

The humanitarian relief organisation has been on the ground in the metro, collaborating with the municipality and the NMB Business Forum in hopes of saving the metro and surrounding communities from dry taps, a disaster days away for some areas.

With schools officially reopening on Tuesday, pupils from Walmer High came to school in uniform a day early to to see the opening of the new borehole. 

Gift of the Givers founder and chair Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said: “The only way to succeed in any crisis and in the interests of this country is to have partnerships. There is no other way to fix this country.

“The taxes of 7-million people can't look after 65-million people. It's not enough. So we need support from everybody.”

Nelson Mandela Bay is the biggest metro where Gift of the Givers has stepped in to help alleviate the water crisis.

Sooliman recently said: “This is a prototype of what South Africans can do collectively as corporates, government, civil society and media for nation-building and the enhancement of our fractured country.

“A combination of financial support, appropriate skills, no bureaucracy or red tape, just a willingness to work in unison and harmony, accepting and understanding the value of each partner and focused on building a better country for 65-million of our citizens is the way to a successful future.”

