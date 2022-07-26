×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Video & Podcasts

WATCH | 19 taverns, one 'sports field', two 'parks': A month on, residents reflect on Enyobeni tavern tragedy

26 July 2022 - 16:43
Catherine White Video journalist

A month ago on Tuesday, lifeless bodies lay strewn across tables and chairs at Enyobeni tavern. Families were called to the morgue to identify loved ones, some as young as 13. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | 19 taverns, one 'sports field', two 'parks': A month on, residents ... Video & Podcasts
  2. WATCH | Cape wine farm toasts R500k solar installation to avoid load-shedding ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Robot breaks child's finger in chess match Sci-Tech
  4. WATCH | Man accused of instigating Abongile Mafalala murder applies for bail South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'We're going to have our own Arab Spring': Mbeki's full address at ... Politics

Latest Videos

Policing, renewables and importing from Botswana: Ramaphosa lays out plan to ...
Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'