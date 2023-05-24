Video & Podcasts

PODCAST | Jose Riveiro talks about the Nedbank cup and all things Pirates

24 May 2023 - 07:19 By Bareng-Batho Kortjaas and SAZI HADEBE
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Luis Riveiro talks to The Sunday Times at the Rand Stadium in Glenesk, Johannesburg.
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Luis Riveiro talks to The Sunday Times at the Rand Stadium in Glenesk, Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

In an exclusive sit-down with Jose Riveiro, the Orlando Pirates coach talks about the threat of Sekhukhune United in the upcoming Nedbank Cup final.

We quizzed him about the defensive partnership of Xoki and Sibisi, the super sub special weapon that is Sandile Mthethwa, born-again Terrence Dzvukamanja and the versatile energetic battery that is Paseka Mako.

Are you interested to find out if Richard Ofori and Siyabonga Mpontshane have a future at Bucs? Doyou want to know about the relationship between Riveiro and Mandla Ncikazi? Listen to SportsLIVE with BBK alongside partner in crime Sazi Hadebe.

