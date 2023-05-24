In an exclusive sit-down with Jose Riveiro, the Orlando Pirates coach talks about the threat of Sekhukhune United in the upcoming Nedbank Cup final.
We quizzed him about the defensive partnership of Xoki and Sibisi, the super sub special weapon that is Sandile Mthethwa, born-again Terrence Dzvukamanja and the versatile energetic battery that is Paseka Mako.
Are you interested to find out if Richard Ofori and Siyabonga Mpontshane have a future at Bucs? Doyou want to know about the relationship between Riveiro and Mandla Ncikazi? Listen to SportsLIVE with BBK alongside partner in crime Sazi Hadebe.
SportsLIVE with BBK is a TimesLIVE production.
SportsLIVE with BBK
PODCAST | Jose Riveiro talks about the Nedbank cup and all things Pirates
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times
SportsLIVE with BBK is a TimesLIVE production.
