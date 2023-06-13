Video & Podcasts

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | An unexpected predator: The serial crimes of Fanwell Khumalo

13 June 2023 - 16:38 By Nicole Engelbrecht
Fanwell Khumalo was convicted as the most prolific paedophilic rapist in South Africa. File photo.
Fanwell Khumalo was convicted as the most prolific paedophilic rapist in South Africa. File photo.
Image: 123RF/eranicle

Between 1997 and 2001 an alarming number of child rapes were reported in police jurisdictions within Gauteng.

As the dockets began piling up, a trend was identified. All the crimes bore a similar modus operandi and victim profile, and the description of the suspect was eerily precise.

In May 2001, when a 15-person task team made an arrest, the identity of the suspect would shock the South African culinary world.

Fanwell Khumalo had shot to fame as chef to the stars, serving culinary delights to international celebrities including Mick Jagger and Iman. However, 23 DNA tests confirmed he was also a serial child rapist.

The positive tests were the beginning of the mounting case against the man, and he would eventually be convicted as the most prolific paedophilic rapist in South Africa.

In episode 120 of True Crime South Africa, we explore this horrific case and uncover how Khumalo was able to hide in plain sight for so long.

Listen to this episode of True Crime South Africa:

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA

E-mail the show: info@killeraudiocreations.com

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

LISTEN TO MORE:

PODCAST | Terror in the park: The Rhodes Park murders

In episode 116 of 'True Crime South Africa', we explore this case which horrified South Africa.
News
1 month ago

PODCAST | An innocent man: The wrongful conviction of Thembekile Molaudzi

In episode 113 of 'True Crime South Africa' we delve into the wrongful conviction of an innocent man and the horrors he faced while trying to regain ...
News
1 month ago

PODCAST | A week with a serial killer: The serial crimes of Frank Ndebe

In episode 112 of 'True Crime South Africa' we explore this unique serial offender case, only paralleled by one other such case in local crime ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | ‘ANC has gone off the rails’: Niehaus on Magashule's expulsion Video & Podcasts
  2. PODCAST | An unexpected predator: The serial crimes of Fanwell Khumalo Video & Podcasts
  3. WATCH | ‘We ate pap and meat’: Woman who lived with alleged R4m heist suspect ... Video & Podcasts
  4. WATCH | Soweto man in court after second suicide attempt since body parts were ... Video & Podcasts
  5. WATCH | From GBV to easing of restrictions: Important takeouts from Ramaphosa's ... Video & Podcasts

Latest Videos

Cape Town hit with heavy and persistent rain; roads and suburbs flooded
The last known interview with executed Bulgarian mafia boss killed in Cape Town