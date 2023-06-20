Video & Podcasts

PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns

Each week veteran broadcaster Rams Mabote takes a lighter look at serious topics

20 June 2023 - 15:03 By Rams Mabote
Rams Mabote hosts the podcast.
Veteran journalist and broadcaster Rams Mabote hosts a weekly podcast that looks at the funny side of news and current affairs.

Mabote takes listeners on a journey to the light side of dark. Because life is too short to take the news to heart, and in typical South African style, we choose to laugh so we don’t cry. 

Listen to the latest:

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | PlayerFM | Pocket Casts

Taking the Rams by the Horns is a TimesLIVE Podcasts production.

