PODCAST | Gogo have I been scammed?

08 February 2024 - 14:26 By TIMESLIVE
Zipho Dolamo, also known as Gogo Mayihlome, hosts the podcast.
Image: TimesLIVE

Columnist, researcher and sangoma Gogo Zipho Dolamo brings you a podcast aimed at educating and raising awareness in the realm of African spirituality.

Often in conversation with other traditional health practitioners and healers, focus will be drawn to people with experiences that have left them feeling bamboozled and in debt. 

Listen to the latest:

Gogo have I been scammed? is a TimesLIVE Podcasts production.

TimesLIVE

