WATCH | Tornado havoc in KZN

04 June 2024 - 12:54
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
The heavy rains accompanied by strong wind and hail storms that battered parts of KwaZulu-Natal has resulted in extensive damage to households and infrastructure, and the loss of five lives in the eThekwini metro, which has been hardest hit. Dozens of people are being treated for injuries, the provincial government said. #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za

Heavy rain accompanied by strong wind and hail storms that battered parts of KwaZulu-Natal has resulted in extensive damage to households and infrastructure and five deaths in the eThekwini metro, which has been hardest hit.

The storm brought with it at least two tornadoes as the region was hammered by heavy wind, rain and hail.

Help for 1,200 Tongaat residents hit by tornado

Gift of the Givers teams have been dispatched to Tongaat in KwaZulu-Natal, where where a tornado destroyed a number of homes and schools in the area ...
3 days ago

WATCH | Several injured as roofs ripped off and houses collapse as 'tornado' and storm batter parts of KZN

Several residents were injured as a storm swept through Tongaat in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday afternoon
3 days ago
