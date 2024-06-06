ANC members protested outside the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg on Thursday.
The members say they are against a possible ANC/DA coalition after the elections. The ANC dropped to about 40% in the May 29 polls, losing its outright majority in parliament and forcing the party to form a coalition.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | ANC members protest outside NEC meeting
Concerned ANC members staged a protest outside the Birchwood Hotel where the party is holding its national executive committee meeting in Boksburg. #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za
ANC members protested outside the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg on Thursday.
The members say they are against a possible ANC/DA coalition after the elections. The ANC dropped to about 40% in the May 29 polls, losing its outright majority in parliament and forcing the party to form a coalition.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
‘We have many black parties’: Lindiwe Sisulu not supporting DA-ANC coalition talks
'The ANC can be in a coalition government with whoever': Zakes Mda on possible DA and ANC coalition
Zuma blue ticks ANC in coalition talks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos