Video & Podcasts

WATCH | ANC members protest outside NEC meeting

06 June 2024 - 12:40
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Concerned ANC members staged a protest outside the Birchwood Hotel where the party is holding its national executive committee meeting in Boksburg. #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za

ANC members protested outside the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg on Thursday. 

The members say they are against a possible ANC/DA coalition after the elections. The ANC dropped to about 40% in the May 29 polls, losing its outright majority in parliament and forcing the party to form a coalition.

 TimesLIVE

MORE:

‘We have many black parties’: Lindiwe Sisulu not supporting DA-ANC coalition talks

Former minister and ANC veteran Lindiwe Sisulu believes an ANC-DA coalition is not the right fit for her party.
Politics
1 day ago

'The ANC can be in a coalition government with whoever': Zakes Mda on possible DA and ANC coalition

As coalition negotiations ensue after the ANC lost its majority in last week's elections, South African author Zakes Mda says an ANC and DA coalition ...
Politics
2 days ago

Zuma blue ticks ANC in coalition talks

Former president and MK Party leader Jacob Zuma blue ticked the ANC when it approached the party for coalition talks, the ANC confirmed.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | 'Protest by ANC members outside NEC meeting based on disinformation' — ... Politics
  2. WATCH | ANC members protest outside NEC meeting Video & Podcasts
  3. LISTEN | 'The decline continues and is gaining pace' — expert on 2024 election ... Video & Podcasts
  4. WATCH | Tornado havoc in KZN Video & Podcasts
  5. LISTEN | Electing a president, ANC in opposition – what’s next in SA’s ... Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...