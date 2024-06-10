Reneiloe Seemane, better known as Whistle Girl, is now grown up. She has a BA and is completing an LLB. In 2020, a video of Seemane dancing while blowing a whistle went viral on social media.
This won the hearts of many South Africans as some dubbed it an “iconic” moment for amapiano. The Atteridgeville graduate was 19 at the time. In 2024, Seemane is 23 and has a BA degree and working towards an LLB.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Seemane said she wants to make education fashionable and the reason she decided to study law was because of the video in 2019.
'Why I wanted to study law is because I found myself in situations where I wished I knew what was the right way to do things. So, for example, the viral moment, a lot of people would approach me, like brand deals.
“They would give me a contract that has 10 pages and you want a 19-year-old to be able to read that and understand it,” said Seemane.
As South Africa celebrates Youth Month in June, she said the youth should not dumb down what happened in 1976.
“What the youth of 1976 did for us was a historical moment. So I don't see a need for us to dumb it down,” she said.
Listen to the full interview with Seemane here:
LISTEN | Famous groove whistler making education 'fashionable' in 2024
Image: Thabo Tshabalala
Reneiloe Seemane, better known as Whistle Girl, is now grown up. She has a BA and is completing an LLB. In 2020, a video of Seemane dancing while blowing a whistle went viral on social media.
This won the hearts of many South Africans as some dubbed it an “iconic” moment for amapiano. The Atteridgeville graduate was 19 at the time. In 2024, Seemane is 23 and has a BA degree and working towards an LLB.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Seemane said she wants to make education fashionable and the reason she decided to study law was because of the video in 2019.
'Why I wanted to study law is because I found myself in situations where I wished I knew what was the right way to do things. So, for example, the viral moment, a lot of people would approach me, like brand deals.
“They would give me a contract that has 10 pages and you want a 19-year-old to be able to read that and understand it,” said Seemane.
As South Africa celebrates Youth Month in June, she said the youth should not dumb down what happened in 1976.
“What the youth of 1976 did for us was a historical moment. So I don't see a need for us to dumb it down,” she said.
Listen to the full interview with Seemane here:
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Remember her? Famous groove whistler Renei Solana graduates
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos