The theme for this year's Durban July was “Ride the Wave”. This event is known for its high fashion, and TimesLIVE spoke with celebrities like LootLove, Lerato Kganyago, Kenny Kunene and others to find out who they were wearing and their thoughts on the theme.
Celebrities often attend the Durban July dressed in stylish and sometimes extravagant outfits, showcasing the latest trends and designs.
WATCH | SA celebs 'Ride the Wave' at Durban July 2024
