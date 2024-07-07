Video & Podcasts

WATCH | SA celebs 'Ride the Wave' at Durban July 2024

07 July 2024 - 13:38
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
The theme for this year's Durban July was “Ride the Wave”. This event is known for its high fashion, and TimesLIVE spoke with celebrities like LootLove, Lerato Kganyago, Kenny Kunene and others to find out who they were wearing and their thoughts on the theme.

Celebrities often attend the Durban July dressed in stylish and sometimes extravagant outfits, showcasing the latest trends and designs.

Socialite scene wins at a canter

If the Durban July is any barometer, Mzansi is feeling good about the high life once more
1 week ago

LISTEN | Zakes Bantwini celebrates 20 years in the music industry with an eye on an Oscar next

Bantwini hosted a special 20th-anniversary concert at the Durban ICC on Friday.
1 week ago

IN PICS | ‘I used to perform in taverns, now my price is going up. Grammys are next’: Makhadzi on BET Award win

Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport was buzzing with excitement when BET Award winner Ndivhudzannyi “Makhadzi” Ralivhona touched down on ...
1 week ago
