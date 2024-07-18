Video & Podcasts

PODCAST | 'The spirit of Lebo is always with us' — Boom Shaka celebrates 30 years in the music industry

18 July 2024 - 08:56
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Boom Shaka at the ORS hair care line masterclass in Soweto.
Boom Shaka Boom Shaka at the ORS hair care line masterclass in Soweto.
Image: Thabo Tshabalala

Boom Shaka, one of Mzansi's most cherished musical groups, is celebrating an impressive three decades in the music industry in 2024. The group, consisting of Theo Nhlengethwa and Junior Sokhela, reminisce about their groundbreaking debut single It’s About Time, which marked the genesis of their iconic influence on South Africa’s music scene during the country's new dawn era.

In 2006, Lebo Mathosa, a member of the group, died in a car accident leaving the iconic group devastated. On Wednesday it would have been Mathosa's 47th birthday. 

Speaking on the TimesLIVE original podcast 30 Years of Democracy, the group said Mathosa's spirit is always with them. 

Listen to the interview:

TimesLIVE

MORE

All you need to know about the return of DStv Delicious Festival 2024

Janet Jackson and Jill Scott coming to SA.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Furious Tzozo denies he’s keeping people out of KZN Music House

"The person who came to enquire about availability of the KZN Music House had her own agenda."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Portuguese 'DJ priest' plays upbeat tunes to spread hope

Portuguese priest Guilherme Peixoto rose to fame playing electronic dance music near his church in a tiny Portuguese village.
Lifestyle
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | 'The spirit of Lebo is always with us' — Boom Shaka celebrates 30 ... Video & Podcasts
  2. WATCH | 'I've been dreaming about it and I have it': Makhadzi on BET Award win TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | The A-List Explainer: Durban July 2024 Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | SA celebs 'Ride the Wave' at Durban July 2024 Video & Podcasts
  5. WATCH | From mispronouncing 'conscientiously' to 'divulging secrets': Funny ... Politics

Latest Videos

Cassette A Documentary Mixtape 2016 (NLsubs)
The A Listers explainer: Queen Modjaji