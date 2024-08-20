Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) is a type of bacteria that infects the stomach. It can cause sores and inflammation in the lining of your stomach or the upper part of your small intestine. For some people, an infection can lead to stomach cancer. The disease is a pressing public health concern in Africa.
The African Helicobacter and Microbiota Study Group's founding president Prof Stella Smith and Prof Mashiko Setshedi elaborate further:
Listen here:
LISTEN | The ultimate guide to understanding H. pylori disease: Why it matters
Image: 123RF
Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) is a type of bacteria that infects the stomach. It can cause sores and inflammation in the lining of your stomach or the upper part of your small intestine. For some people, an infection can lead to stomach cancer. The disease is a pressing public health concern in Africa.
The African Helicobacter and Microbiota Study Group's founding president Prof Stella Smith and Prof Mashiko Setshedi elaborate further:
Listen here:
How do you get H. pylori?
H. pylori bacteria usually spreads from person-to-person and also through:
Is H. pylori contagious?
Yes. You can get H. pylori if you have contact with the saliva or other body fluids of someone who is infected.
When to get emergency help
Sometimes, peptic ulcers bleed into your stomach or intestines. This can be dangerous. Call your doctor if you have any of these symptoms:
TimesLIVE
MORE:
A dose of their own medicine: should SA force big drug makers to let others make insulin pens too?
Asthma no match for SA skateboarder's breathless world records
Philippines detects first mpox case this year, yet to determine strain
Emergent to donate 50,000 vaccine doses to address mpox outbreak in Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos