WATCH | Innovate Africa Show: In conversation with Paystack founder

04 September 2024 - 16:16 By Kieno Kammies
From working out how to charge his bank card via computer, and thinking it a party trick, to launching Paystack in 2015 and exiting to international payments giant Stripe in 2020, the co-founder of this African success story Shola Akinlade sat down with Kieno Kammies recently to tell his story and that of Paystack.

WATCH | Innovate Africa: AI transforming Africa through language

At its core, this company shows how artificial intelligence can truly impact the way businesses connect with their customers.
1 week ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Big Spotify backer now backing Africa

Hans Otterling spoke to co-founder of Innovation City, Kieno Kammies.
2 weeks ago
