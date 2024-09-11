Video & Podcasts

WATCH | Silwerskerm Awards: Legends and luminaries honoured

11 September 2024 - 09:42 By Leonie Wagner and Thabo Tshabalala
kykNET's brightest stars lit up the Silwerskerm Film and TV Awards on August 31. The evening honoured the crème de la crème of Afrikaans television, recognising stellar performances from April 2023 to March 2024.

The Mother City shimmered with glitz and glamour as kykNET’s brightest stars lit up the Silwerskerm Film and TV Awards on August 31 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The red carpet was ablaze with style when celebrities and industry insiders gathered for an unforgettable night of celebration. The evening honoured the crème de la crème of Afrikaans television, recognising stellar performances from April 2023 to March 2024.

The awards show was a spectacle, with breathtaking production and emotional highlights. Industry legends took centre stage, receiving long-overdue accolades.

Hans Strydom, a giant in Afrikaans cinema since 1973 and the beloved At Koster in Binnelanders, received a lifetime achievement award. The versatile Denise Newman, iconic for her role as Bridgette in Suidooster, and powerhouse producer Roberta Durrant were also celebrated for their enduring contributions.

The night was a perfect blend of glitzy celebrations and heartfelt tributes, solidifying the Silwerskerm Awards as the ultimate showcase of Afrikaans talent. With winners clutching their statues, the event set the stage for another year of top-tier entertainment on kykNET.

For M-Net channel director for Premium Channels, Waldimar Pelser, it is important to acknowledge those involved in the industry who perform miracles with limited resources. 

Pelser said: “Film and TV are like two chambers of kykNET’s heart. The one can’t be prosperous without the other. To combine the two commercial artistic disciplines at an awards ceremony is not only fantastic, but also imperative. It brings great satisfaction to see how many Afrikaans content creators are involved in both art forms, filmmakers who produce TV and vice versa. Its success takes our industry forward.”

