PODCAST | Why sangomas can't help themselves

28 September 2024 - 10:13
Kgaugelo Masweneng Deputy Opinions Editor: TimesLIVE
African spirituality has come under scrutiny
Image: Mosidi Seretlo/Gallo Images

The belief that those who have died can rise supernaturally and become guardians is a concept that exists in most cultures and traditional communities. How this protection is activated, however, differs from believers to believers. African spirituality, in particular, is one belief system that has come under scrutiny as it is mostly shrouded in secrecy but also, the recent wave of sangomas has raised questions around the practice.

Dr Khanyisile Litchfield-Tshabalala, cultural and African spirituality expert, unpacks why South Africans are battling with the rise of sangomas, why they too experience pain and grieve even though they have spiritual powers and what encourages the rate of people consulting sangomas.

“There is no bunch of people who are confused like our people ... Are we so desperate, are we trying to amass the powers of these gods? It’s no longer a belief system, that’s witchcraft” says Litchfield-Tshabalala.

POLL | Do you believe fake sangomas exist?

Do fake sangomas exist?
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Lebo Keswa calls former wife Letoya 'a fake sangoma'

Now she's ruining the family name which she married into
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Traditional healer warns Sassa offices need proper cleansing after officials caught performing rituals on premises

The agency is conducting an internal probe and has temporarily evacuated all employees from the office
News
4 months ago
