PODCAST | The Numbers Don't Lie

The numbers don't lie, but often their interpretation does.

Paul Berkowitz, director of data analysis company Edgis, has taken on the challenge of deciphering electoral data before and after this year's national elections.

In this limited-edition podcast series, hosted by head of Tiso Blackstar's multimedia division Scott Peter Smith, we look at the hard-and-fast figures that lie behind this year's national general elections - and raise some interesting questions while and having a bit of fun.

Tune in to see what the numbers reveal: