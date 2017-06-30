Brian Molefe cuts short Labour Court application
Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, who was in the Labour Court yesterday to challenge his dismissal from the state-owned utility, asked the court to discontinue the proceedings.
He now wants the Labour Court to refer the matter for arbitration or for trial to resolve issues he feels cannot be determined in his application to the court.
Molefe was dismissed as Eskom CEO this month following his return to the power utility in May.
He initially left Eskom in December after adverse findings against him in a report on state capture by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.
Molefe returned to Eskom in May after Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown refused to authorise the terms of Molefe's multimillion- rand pension payout.
Eskom and Molefe had agreed to rescind the early retirement agreement that meant Molefe could return to work.
His return in May has been challenged by the DA and the matter is due to be heard by the Pretoria High Court in August.
Molefe's counsel, Noel Graves, asked Judge Christina Prinsloo to stay the current proceedings because the court would have difficulty resolving factual matters contained in the court papers.
Molefe wanted those issues to be resolved by arbitration or a trial.
The issue in dispute was that the minister's version in the High Court concerning Molefe's initial departure from Eskom in December and his return in May differed from that in Molefe's application before the Labour Court.
The application continues.
- TimesLIVE
