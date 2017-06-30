Brian Molefe cuts short Labour Court application

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, who was in the Labour Court yesterday to challenge his dismissal from the state-owned utility, asked the court to discontinue the proceedings.

He now wants the Labour Court to refer the matter for arbitration or for trial to resolve issues he feels cannot be determined in his application to the court.

Molefe was dismissed as Eskom CEO this month following his return to the power utility in May.

He initially left Eskom in December after adverse findings against him in a report on state capture by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

Molefe returned to Eskom in May after Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown refused to authorise the terms of Molefe's multimillion- rand pension payout.