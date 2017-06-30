News

Brian Molefe cuts short Labour Court application

30 June 2017 - 06:40 By ERNEST MABUZA
Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe. File photo.
Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, who was in the Labour Court yesterday to challenge his dismissal from the state-owned utility, asked the court to discontinue the proceedings.

He now wants the Labour Court to refer the matter for arbitration or for trial to resolve issues he feels cannot be determined in his application to the court.

Molefe was dismissed as Eskom CEO this month following his return to the power utility in May.

He initially left Eskom in December after adverse findings against him in a report on state capture by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

Molefe returned to Eskom in May after Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown refused to authorise the terms of Molefe's multimillion- rand pension payout.

Eskom and Molefe had agreed to rescind the early retirement agreement that meant Molefe could return to work.

His return in May has been challenged by the DA and the matter is due to be heard by the Pretoria High Court in August.

Molefe's counsel, Noel Graves, asked Judge Christina Prinsloo to stay the current proceedings because the court would have difficulty resolving factual matters contained in the court papers.

Molefe wanted those issues to be resolved by arbitration or a trial.

The issue in dispute was that the minister's version in the High Court concerning Molefe's initial departure from Eskom in December and his return in May differed from that in Molefe's application before the Labour Court.

The application continues.

- TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Molefe now wants his case to be referred for arbitration or trial

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe‚ who was in the Labour Court on Thursday to challenge his dismissal‚ has asked the court to discontinue the proceedings.
Politics
1 day ago

EFF and DA admitted as interested parties in Molefe’s application to have dismissal set aside

The EFF and DA have succeeded in their application to be admitted as interested parties in former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe’s bid to have the Labour ...
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Nhlanhla Nene appointed interim director of Wits Business School South Africa
  2. SA records trade surplus of R9.5bn in May South Africa
  3. Phahlane scores court win against police union - with promise of a big payout South Africa
  4. Mixed emotions as Karabo Mokoena’s alleged killer is denied bail South Africa
  5. KZN cop dies after being stabbed by spear-wielding man South Africa

Latest Videos

#ANCNPC Zuma defines radical economic transformation and talks factionalism, ...
Jacob Zuma says ANC stalwarts 'are their own organisation'