First steps to justice: Loud cheers as boyfriend denied bail for Eskom murder

There were tears, loud cheers and embraces as David Ngwenya, the man accused of the murder of Eskom employee Thembisile Yende, was refused bail by the Springs Magistrate's Court yesterday.

Magistrate Cornell Pretorius found that Ngwenya, 44, had not proved that there were exceptional circumstances that warranted his release on bail.

"The evidence adduced by the applicant falls short of satisfying this court that exceptional circumstances exist."

She said if Ngwenya were released on bail he would evade trial.

"The state argued that there is a strong case against the applicant. I agree with this submission.