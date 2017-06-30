NHI to help women, children and the elderly first

Medical scheme members are likely to lose their tax credits to help pay for the first set of national health insurance benefits, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said yesterday.

In a briefing on the government's latest policy position on NHI, which will be published as a revised white paper in the Government Gazette today, Motsoaledi said the first beneficiaries would be women, children and the elderly. "The central philosophy is that we will start pooling funds for people who are not on medical aid, starting at the bottom."

The government provided R20-billion in tax credits to members of medical schemes in 2015, many of them among the wealthy and the least in need of government support, he said. Only 8.8 million people belonged to medical schemes in a population of about 55.5 million.