News

NHI to help women, children and the elderly first

30 June 2017 - 06:37 By TAMAR KAHN
A pregnant woman consulting a doctor. File photo.
A pregnant woman consulting a doctor. File photo.
Image: ©DragonImages/Istock.com

Medical scheme members are likely to lose their tax credits to help pay for the first set of national health insurance benefits, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said yesterday.

In a briefing on the government's latest policy position on NHI, which will be published as a revised white paper in the Government Gazette today, Motsoaledi said the first beneficiaries would be women, children and the elderly. "The central philosophy is that we will start pooling funds for people who are not on medical aid, starting at the bottom."

The government provided R20-billion in tax credits to members of medical schemes in 2015, many of them among the wealthy and the least in need of government support, he said. Only 8.8 million people belonged to medical schemes in a population of about 55.5 million.

Esidimeni deaths a symptom of a broken healthcare system‚ says panel

The deaths of 94 mentally ill patients are representative of the inequality in the healthcare system‚ according to a panel of medical and human ...
News
4 months ago

Private healthcare in South Africa a 'sick situation', says Motsoaledi

There is no plan to abolish private healthcare in South Africa, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said on Friday, despite raising concerns about the ...
News
1 year ago

Forget NHI, use the money for new clinics: DA MP

The R1 billion set aside for the first rollout of NHI would be better spent on building new clinics and a shakeup of existing health facilities, DA ...
Politics
1 year ago

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan announced in his February budget speech that an NHI fund would be established to progressively expand the services it provided. At the time, he said the Treasury was considering various financing options for the fund, including changing the tax credits for medical scheme contributions.

Motsoaledi said the initial priorities of the NHI fund included healthcare at schools, childhood cancer, women's health (including pregnancy, cervical cancer and breast cancer), mental health services, disability and rehabilitation services, and hip, knee and cataract surgery for the elderly.

The cost of implementing these priority programmes would be about R69-billion over four years, Motsoaledi said, which was less than the total tax credits extended to medical scheme members over the same period.

Most read

  1. Nhlanhla Nene appointed interim director of Wits Business School South Africa
  2. SA records trade surplus of R9.5bn in May South Africa
  3. Phahlane scores court win against police union - with promise of a big payout South Africa
  4. Mixed emotions as Karabo Mokoena’s alleged killer is denied bail South Africa
  5. KZN cop dies after being stabbed by spear-wielding man South Africa

Latest Videos

#ANCNPC Zuma defines radical economic transformation and talks factionalism, ...
Jacob Zuma says ANC stalwarts 'are their own organisation'