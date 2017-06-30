News

Steps to control bird flu

30 June 2017 - 06:48 By Sipho Mabena
Chicken farm. File photo.
Chicken farm. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

The government has introduced a raft of conditions on the trading of live chickens in an effort to contain the spread of avian influenza after an outbreak on two farms in Mpumalanga, where eggs were destroyed and about 260,000 chickens culled last week.

Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana said yesterday that no bird flu cases had been reported so far in other provinces, saying a team of vets had swiftly responded to the threat and the farms were quarantined.

Fake bird flu news ruffles KZN feathers

A social media post warning KwaZulu-Natal residents not to buy chicken is fake news.
News
2 days ago

Live chickens still on sale despite bird flu ban

It was business as usual for chicken traders opposite the busy Pan Africa mall in Alexandra‚ in northern Johannesburg‚ on Tuesday - despite the ...
News
3 days ago

Zokwana said as a precaution buyers or sellers of more than five live chickens for any purpose other than slaughter at a registered abattoir would be subjected to the following conditions:

  • Live chicken sellers, including commercial farmers and traders, must register with the poultry disease management agency;
  • Only registered traders are allowed to trade. It is the responsibility of the seller and buyer to ensure that the counterpart is registered;
  •  Farmers may only sell live chickens certified as healthy by a vet or animal health technician;
  • Traders may only sell healthy chickens and must keep records; and
  • Sellers and buyers registered with the agency have to sign an undertaking to adhere to the measures.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Nhlanhla Nene appointed interim director of Wits Business School South Africa
  2. SA records trade surplus of R9.5bn in May South Africa
  3. Phahlane scores court win against police union - with promise of a big payout South Africa
  4. Mixed emotions as Karabo Mokoena’s alleged killer is denied bail South Africa
  5. KZN cop dies after being stabbed by spear-wielding man South Africa

Latest Videos

#ANCNPC Zuma defines radical economic transformation and talks factionalism, ...
Jacob Zuma says ANC stalwarts 'are their own organisation'