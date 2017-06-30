Steps to control bird flu

The government has introduced a raft of conditions on the trading of live chickens in an effort to contain the spread of avian influenza after an outbreak on two farms in Mpumalanga, where eggs were destroyed and about 260,000 chickens culled last week.

Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana said yesterday that no bird flu cases had been reported so far in other provinces, saying a team of vets had swiftly responded to the threat and the farms were quarantined.