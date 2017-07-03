Cape Town is the most biodiverse urban area in the world‚ says the leader of the UN’s City and Biodiversity Outlook Project‚ Thomas Elmqvist.

His assessment comes in an article published on Monday as part of The Guardian’s Cities project‚ writer Feike De Jong reporting: “The world’s most biodiverse urban area‚ in raw numbers and with an understanding for its value‚ could be Cape Town‚ according to Elmqvist.”

De Jong said the Western Cape was home to half of all South African’s mammal species. “Baboons‚ ostriches and zebras live in Table Mountain National Park‚ while whales‚ seals and otters swim off its shores.

“The stability of Cape Town’s climate on the southern tip of Africa has enabled it to become home to approximately 3‚000 species of plants‚ 361 species of birds and 83 species of mammals.”