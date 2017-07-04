A man and woman have died in a possible murder-suicide in Chancliff in Krugersdorp on Tuesday morning.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics‚ along with another service‚ arrived on the scene at approximately 07h50‚ finding a large presence of local security forces already in attendance.

“Upon closer inspection‚ paramedics found a woman lying on the pavement while a man was found lying in a bakkie. Paramedics assessed the patients and found that the woman had sustained fatal gunshot wounds to her abdomen while the man had sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his head.

“Unfortunately‚ nothing could be done for both patients and they were declared dead on the scene by another service‚” said Meiring.

The details surrounding the incident are not yet clear‚ but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Mavela Masondo‚ Gauteng police spokesperson‚ said that the police suspect that the two were in a relationship and therefore they are investigating murder and suicide.

“The man was found with a gun close to him in the vehicle. It has come to our attention that he is an employee of the Red Ant security relocation and eviction services‚” he said.

- TimesLIVE