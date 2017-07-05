News

Case against alleged terror twins postponed

05 July 2017 - 10:47 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Brandon-Lee Thulsie and Tony-Lee Thulsie were allegedly plotting to blow up the US Embassy and Jewish institutions in South Africa on behalf of terror group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).
The case against Johannesburg twins Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie‚ who stand accused of terrorism‚ was yet again postponed.

The twins‚ who face three counts related to alleged terrorism activities‚ briefly appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Their case was postponed to next Tuesday for the defence to access a digital version of the docket. They remain in custody.

On Wednesday‚ the twins' lawyer‚ Anneline van den Heever‚ informed the court that she could not open the docket and that software was needed to access the file.

The Thulsie twins were arrested in Newclare in July last year in a police operation that involved several international policing agencies.

The twins have been charged with contravening the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act.

The Thulsies‚ along with brother and sister Ebrahim and Fatima Patel‚ are alleged to have planned to attack and blow up Jewish institutions and the US embassy in Gauteng.

The attacks are said to have been part of a mission they were allegedly carrying out on behalf of the Islamic State terrorist organisation.

It has been a year since their case has been to court and it has since been postponed for different reasons.

