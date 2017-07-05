The case against Johannesburg twins Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie‚ who stand accused of terrorism‚ was yet again postponed.

The twins‚ who face three counts related to alleged terrorism activities‚ briefly appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Their case was postponed to next Tuesday for the defence to access a digital version of the docket. They remain in custody.

On Wednesday‚ the twins' lawyer‚ Anneline van den Heever‚ informed the court that she could not open the docket and that software was needed to access the file.