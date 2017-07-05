There were 138,267 civil marriages recorded in 2015‚ a decrease of 8‚1% from the 150,852 marriages recorded in 2014‚ Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said on Wednesday.

The Marriages and Divorces statistical release for 2015 found that the highest number of marriages was recorded in 2008 at 186,522 marriages and the lowest number in 2015.

The majority of the marriages in 2015 for both bridegrooms and brides were first-time marriages.

For bridegrooms‚ there were 113,891 (82‚2%) bachelors‚ 5,034 (3‚6%) divorcees and 1,439 (1‚0%) widowers.

For the brides‚ 120,274 (86‚8%) were spinsters while 3,317 (2‚4%) were divorcees and 1,173 (0‚8%) were widows.

Despite the fact that men tend to marry younger women‚ data indicated that in 2015‚ 21,607 (15‚6%) of bridegrooms were younger than their brides‚ while 10,751 (7‚8%) were of the same age as their brides.

For the first time‚ the median ages for bachelors and spinsters were 34 years and 30 years respectively in 2015.