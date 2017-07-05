Several dead in downtown Joburg fire
Seven people have died after a fire broke out in the Johannesburg CBD‚ where rescue personnel battled massive flames in attempt to put out the blaze at a notorious downtown building.
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba visited the scene to assess the damage on the corner of Jeppe and Nugget streets.
"The tragedy at Cape York in the Inner City is a narrative all too familiar. (Residents) live in squalor & pay with their lives‚" Mashaba tweeted.
"It's imperative to restore dignity & quality housing to residents so they no longer need to resort to such extremities for shelter."
Fifty people were rescued from the 4th and 6th floors of the Cape York building‚ which has a history of fires.
Emergency services spokesperson Nana Hadebe confirmed that six bodies were found inside the building‚ while another person jumped and died.
Search and rescue operations are currently under way. A skylift was used to rescue the 50 people‚ who were rushed to hospital.
A number of fires have broken out at the Cape York before‚ with reports suggesting that authorities had warned the owners to deal with potential fire hazards.
Joburg Mayor @HermanMashaba on scene to assess the damage caused by the fire @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/9co5i3SXHJ— City of Joburg EMS (@CityofJoburgEMS) July 5, 2017
Over 50 people have been rescued from the roof of the building using the Bronto Skylift, and five were rushed to hospital @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/zmYQNVEQDB— City of Joburg EMS (@CityofJoburgEMS) July 5, 2017
WATCH #JHBFire The hijacked building was badly damaged in the fire.— Maryke Vermaak (@MarykeVermaak) July 5, 2017
MV pic.twitter.com/Ua4GotMyW9
@Karibu_Khanya Cape York building cnr Jeppe & Nugget caught fire, @CityofJoburgEMS assisting injured people @CityofJoburgZA @HermanMashaba pic.twitter.com/WfZqKvYLdZ— Dorothy Mabelebele (@md_mabelebele) July 5, 2017
Joburg CBD hijacked building on fire. cnr Nugget n Jeppe— Alex Sweet Patrick (@IamAlexSweet) July 5, 2017
Video: Supplied pic.twitter.com/xygCInXGfu
Building on fire in Johannesburg cbd.#Joburgfire pic.twitter.com/3j60vnHgGN— Chanel tshena (@Chanel_T1) July 5, 2017
Update: During the search of the Cape York building three more bodies were found. Search & Rescue still continuing pic.twitter.com/TLiTMhOPLy— City of Joburg EMS (@CityofJoburgEMS) July 5, 2017
