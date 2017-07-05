Several dead in downtown Joburg fire

Seven people have died after a fire broke out in the Johannesburg CBD‚ where rescue personnel battled massive flames in attempt to put out the blaze at a notorious downtown building.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba visited the scene to assess the damage on the corner of Jeppe and Nugget streets.

"The tragedy at Cape York in the Inner City is a narrative all too familiar. (Residents) live in squalor & pay with their lives‚" Mashaba tweeted.

"It's imperative to restore dignity & quality housing to residents so they no longer need to resort to such extremities for shelter."