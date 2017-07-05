News

WATCH: If the shoe fits, steal it - shoe thieves caught in action at mosque

05 July 2017 - 14:00 By Timeslive

Muslim worshippers now have to mind their shoes after two men were caught stealing shoes from a mosque in Salt River, Cape Town.

CCTV footage shows the men stealing shoes outside the Moegammadiyah Mosque during afternoon prayers on June 6.

Officers at the Woodstock police station have arrested a suspect for the theft.

The Cape newspaper, Daily Voice, reported that Lieutenant-Colonel André Traut confirmed the arrest, saying that a 35-year-old man was arrested and was due in court appearance on Wednesday in Cape Town Magistrates’ Court.

