Joburg scurries to find homes for displaced Cape York occupants

After spending a night sleeping on the pavement adjacent to the fire-ravaged Cape York building they once called home‚ the City of Johannesburg was on Thursday trying to find a place to move the scores of displaced people to.

“Unfortunately we could not find alternative accommodation for them yesterday. But we now have tents which will be given to them‚” said Karabo Tledima from the office of Mayor Herman Mashaba.

Nana Radebe from the City’s Disaster Management team said they were still trying to locate an open area where they could pitch the tents.

“We have not found a place for them as of yet but we are trying‚” said Radebe.