Brian Brooks’s home does not tell the tale of a city knee-deep in a water crisis. His grass is green‚ his enormous pool brimful. And his water bill? Zero.

Brooks‚ 68‚ is one of the many Capetonians innovating and adapting to water scarcity‚ and in his case that has meant spending R30,000 on storage‚ filtration and pumps so that his home can run on the plentiful flow from his borehole.

“I don’t think many people have done this before because it was such a mission to put the whole thing together‚” said Brooks‚ from Tokai. “At one shop you have to buy the tank. You have to buy the equipment somewhere else. You have to buy the pump somewhere else. But it’s worth it at the end.”

He began by having his borehole water analysed‚ and the two filters deal with the impurities it contained. He adjusts the pH by adding potash to his 900-litre storage tank‚ and an ultra-violet light deals with any microscopic bacteria that escape the filters.

Now family and friends are asking Brooks to build similar systems for them‚ but there’s a snag. “You can’t get tanks. Cape Town has gone mad.” he said.