Italian ship captain dies outside Durban port

The captain of an oil products tanker anchored off the port of Durban was declared dead after a suspected heart attack.

National Sea Rescue Institute crew and Netcare 911 rescue paramedics were dispatched to the ship after the captain‚ an Italian citizen‚ collapsed and was reported to be unconscious on Thursday.

The sea rescue craft Megan II was launched to rendezvous with the vessel‚ where the captain was declared deceased.

“NSRI crew and a rescue paramedic remained on board and the ship was brought into Port where they were met by the SA Police Services‚ Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) officials and the Forensic Pathology Services‚” said NSRI spokesman Craig Lambinon.

“The body of the man has been taken into the care of the Forensic Pathology Services and an investigation opened by police as is protocol‚” he said.

- TimesLIVE