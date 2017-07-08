Suspected heart attack victim rescued from fishing boat

A 47-year-old fisherman suspected to be suffering a heart attack aboard the chokka fishing boat Senhor Du Mundo had to be taken ashore for urgent medical treatment at St Francis on the Eastern Cape coast on Friday afternoon.

Sarah Smith‚ National Sea Rescue Institute station commander at St Francis Bay‚ said the NSRI duty crew had been alerted to the fisherman’s plight at about 1.30 pm on Friday.