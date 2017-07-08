News

Suspected heart attack victim rescued from fishing boat

08 July 2017 - 13:45 By Timeslive
A 47-year-old fisherman was rescued from his boat on Friday after suffering a suspected heart attack.
A 47-year-old fisherman suspected to be suffering a heart attack aboard the chokka fishing boat Senhor Du Mundo had to be taken ashore for urgent medical treatment at St Francis on the Eastern Cape coast on Friday afternoon.

Sarah Smith‚ National Sea Rescue Institute station commander at St Francis Bay‚ said the NSRI duty crew had been alerted to the fisherman’s plight at about 1.30 pm on Friday.

“The chokka boat had been fishing off Maitlands and after the crewman complained of chest pain they raised the alarm and started heading towards St Francis Bay.

“Our sea rescue craft Spirit of St Francis II rendezvoused with the Chokka boat 2.5 nautical miles off-shore of the Jeffreys Bay water tower and the crewman was taken onboard our sea rescue craft and brought to the Port of St Francis where he has been transported to hospital by ambulance in a stable condition‚” Smith said.

- TimesLIVE

