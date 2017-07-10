News

Diepsloot protest puts a stop to traffic

10 July 2017 - 08:54 By Petru Saal
Protest action in Diepsloot has brought traffic to a near standstill on Monday morning.
Protest action in Diepsloot has brought traffic to a near standstill on Monday morning.
Image: Adolph via Twitter

Protest action in Diepsloot has brought traffic to a near standstill on Monday morning.

According to JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar‚ the R511 should be avoided completely as reinforcement is on its way to redirect traffic this morning.

“The R511 is affected between Sandton and Centurion. That road should be avoided completely and the N14 from Krugersdorp is also being affected. More officials are being sent to the scene to direct traffic. Motorists can make use of the N1 as an alternative route this morning‚” said Minnaar.

Motorists have taken to social media to vent their frustration on Monday morning as traffic is backed up completely.

 

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Scattered violations of south Syria ceasefire: monitor World
  2. Brazil convict: jailbird by night, congressman by day World
  3. In Spain, 1,000-year-old court settles water disputes World
  4. Metro stations closed as heavy rains pound Paris World
  5. World's 'oldest' hippo dies at Philippine zoo Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Fire breaks out in London's Camden Market
‘We will continue to fight white journalists, not black journalists’