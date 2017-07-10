Diepsloot protest puts a stop to traffic
Protest action in Diepsloot has brought traffic to a near standstill on Monday morning.
According to JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar‚ the R511 should be avoided completely as reinforcement is on its way to redirect traffic this morning.
“The R511 is affected between Sandton and Centurion. That road should be avoided completely and the N14 from Krugersdorp is also being affected. More officials are being sent to the scene to direct traffic. Motorists can make use of the N1 as an alternative route this morning‚” said Minnaar.
Motorists have taken to social media to vent their frustration on Monday morning as traffic is backed up completely.
@SakinaKamwendo We are unable to leave diepsloot, all road's closed due to electricity. Can we get someone to address them, pls. (N14/R511)— MoKwenaYaMetsi (@maryraisibe) July 10, 2017
@KayaTraffic ..chaos in diepsloot..robots blocked cars taking mnandi road..— Judith Tladi (@JLandane) July 10, 2017
@TrafficSA @DJFreshSA Diepsloot residents blockading the road on R114 right now east and west bound— Phungashe Ndaba (@Waltersonboy) July 10, 2017
