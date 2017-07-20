Metropolitan’s #ISeeYou Campaign takes flight
New TV commercial features musician Spoek Mathambo as the voice of the campaign
Metropolitan’s bold new TV commercial pushes the limits for marketing communication in the financial services. The #ISeeYou campaign was recently launched to promote a culture of positive recognition - of really seeing what people are managing to do with their money and their lives on a daily basis.
Watch the ad here:
Directed by Sunu Gonera of Egg Films, the commercial features Spoek Mathambo, a huge success in his own right as a singer, songwriter, rapper, producer & DJ, as the voice of the campaign.
Mathambo drives the viewer through a powerful lyric that praises the journey of hard-working individuals: “To the people who make every day a success: I See You.”
Metropolitan’s head of brand and marketing Llewellyn Allen, is proud of the fact that the campaign reawakens the essence of what Metropolitan is.
“We unashamedly believe in the people, clients and country in which we operate,” he says. “It’s time we give people a positive sentiment that celebrates all that modern African success can mean. We want to recognise people, everyday people, on their personal journey to success and say, ‘Hey, we see you and together we can do this!’”
Allen says the goal was to attach strong and positive sentiment to the #ISeeYou expression and he is incredibly proud of the work. “It’s an exceptional campaign which signals us as a modern African company celebrating modern African success in a very South African way.”
Other people featured in the campaign include:
- Renowned Soweto-based fashion designer Floyd Manotoana, of Floyd Avenue, who is a member of The Smarteez fashion collective and is making waves in the menswear fashion industry through genderless apparel.
- Johannesburg/Pretoria-based R1, who is one of the most active street artists in South Africa and is becoming well known for recycling found material into his installations.
- Gontse and the Puzzle, a young, energetic and vibrant emerging four-piece jazz band from Ekurhuleni just starting their journey to prominence.
- Bernadette Secheel, a shop owner who is preparing her daughter to take over the business.
- Miles Maja, a driven young security guard from Johannesburg who is working to complete his degree in business management.
- Edward Molefe, who takes care of a family of six with his earnings as a taxi driver.
