Metropolitan’s #ISeeYou Campaign takes flight

Directed by Sunu Gonera of Egg Films, the commercial features Spoek Mathambo, a huge success in his own right as a singer, songwriter, rapper, producer & DJ, as the voice of the campaign.

Mathambo drives the viewer through a powerful lyric that praises the journey of hard-working individuals: “To the people who make every day a success: I See You.”

Metropolitan’s head of brand and marketing Llewellyn Allen, is proud of the fact that the campaign reawakens the essence of what Metropolitan is.

“We unashamedly believe in the people, clients and country in which we operate,” he says. “It’s time we give people a positive sentiment that celebrates all that modern African success can mean. We want to recognise people, everyday people, on their personal journey to success and say, ‘Hey, we see you and together we can do this!’”