Gunmen abduct 71-year-old Cape Town businessman
A successful 71-year-old Cape Town businessman has been abducted by gunmen in broad daylight.
According to police Sadeck Zhaun Ahmed from Woodstock was abducted from his vehicle in front of his business on Tuesday.
The three gunmen left his driver unharmed.
His company has branches in Cape Town‚ Johannesburg and Durban.
In Woodstock he has been selling textiles for several decades.
The company has ventured in the building and architecture‚ property investment realm. It also has branches in South America‚ Asia and Africa.
“According to information the victim and his driver were busy in his vehicle‚ an unknown double cab bakkie pulled up behind them‚ whereby three men threatened the victim with a firearm and forced him into their bakkie and drove off in the direction of Victoria Road Woodstock‚” police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.
The bakkie was later found abandoned in Victoria Road‚ Woodstock.
“The circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Ahmed are still unknown at this stage as the investigation continue” she said.
Dave Endean owner of Red Gallery in Tokai said that Ahmed used to come to his coffee shop almost every day‚ and describes the businessman as a “good oke”.
“When I heard that he had been kidnapped I was completely shocked. I have known him for years. He is a good oke‚ everyone liked him. I am just completely shocked by this. It seems like we living in the Wild West in this country‚" Endean said.
Police have called on anyone with information to contact the investigating officer‚ Warrant Officer David Miles on 021-486-2840 or crime stop on 086-001-0111.
