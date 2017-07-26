Gunmen abduct 71-year-old Cape Town businessman

A successful 71-year-old Cape Town businessman has been abducted by gunmen in broad daylight.

According to police Sadeck Zhaun Ahmed from Woodstock was abducted from his vehicle in front of his business on Tuesday.

The three gunmen left his driver unharmed.

His company has branches in Cape Town‚ Johannesburg and Durban.

In Woodstock he has been selling textiles for several decades.

The company has ventured in the building and architecture‚ property investment realm. It also has branches in South America‚ Asia and Africa.